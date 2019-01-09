Ross High 20 Berwick 26: League leaders win from behind

The result of this game was in the balance until the final whistle in this one with Berwick eventually keeping calm to claim a bonus point win over Ross High.

It was a much stronger Ross High team on Saturday compared to earlier in the season, when Berwick were 64-17 victors, and, after Berwick’s strong start to the game, it was the hosts who claimed the first try. The conversion was missed but the home side were in front 5-0.

Due to the good defence from Ross High, it took a couple of master locksmiths to unpick their defence. Andrew Skeen poked a deft grubber kick through for the onrushing winger Gareth

Hill to gather and touch down. Skeen added the conversion to give the Blacks the lead at 5-7.

Within a few minutes, Berwick extended their lead and this time it was the apprentice Duncan Hardie who showed the way to unpick the defence. His offload to Scott Owens then allowed the second row to gallop across the line. Skeen added the extras for it 5-14.

Next, outside centre Jack Dalrymple finished off a powerful run in the 33rd minute to make it 5-19. First half scoring wasn’t finished as Ross High kicked a decent penalty to finish the half off at 8-19.

The break didn’t do Berwick any favours as Ross High hit a purple spell from the restart. They scored a couple of quick fire tries with some missed tackles from Berwick helping their cause.

The brace of tries, and one conversion, saw Ross High take the lead 20-19 within ten minutes of the restart.

As time crept on it was obvious that the next score would be crucial and it was Berwick who got it.

Number 8 Ali Grieve was the man to score, after a series of big runs throughout, it was fully deserved. With Skeen adding the conversion, Berwick won the match 20-26.