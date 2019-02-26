North Berwick 0 Berwick 50: Mason Emery (19) captains side in victory

Berwick smashed bottom of the league North Berwick 50-0 on Saturday, despite players being missing through injuries and supporting their country.

Tom Jackson was absent as he was in Paris watching Scotland lose out to France – whilst Jamie Pick, Scott Owens and Lee Douglas were all injured in the cup final versus Hawick Harlequins and therefore missing.

Mason Emery (19) stepped up to the plate in absence of club captain of Tom Jackson, with Berwick belieiving he became the youngest captain in the club’s history.

Team manager Owen Weatherhead said of young Mason’s captaincy: “He led the team throughout and took the training on Thursday night with the captain’s run.

“He was absolutely superb and deserves a special mention. It’s a great honour for him.”

Saturday’s match pitted Berwick against bottom of the table North Berwick – who have just one point, thanks to points deductions, despite two victories this season.

Despite the list of absentees, the 50-0 success was comfortable.

“It was very comfortable, I don’t think it was ever in doubt even with all our changes,” Weatherhead added.

“The game wasn’t very fluent because the wind was blowing right across the pitch – which didn’t help attacking rugby at all.

“But the boys put in a workman like performance, got the five points and it was job done.”

This success puts Berwick a step closer to the East Region 1 title, but they are still not discussing the issue of promotion with the players.

If Berwick do secure the title, they will have the option to go up to the National leagues, which are no-longer regionalised – an option that Hawick Harelquins turned down last year because of travel commitments.

“We haven’t had the discussion yet [with the players].

“We have with the committee and they will back whatever we decide.

“We don’t really want to go to the players and ask if they want promotion, and then we don’t go and get it.

“We want to make sure the league is sown up first, we still have four games to go and we have to win at least three of them to win the league – there’s still a long way to go.”

This weekend sees a Berwickshire News derby, as Duns are visitors to Scremerston to take on the league leaders.

“It’s a big game,” Weatherhead added.“They had a good win on Saturday, so they’ll come down full of hope.”