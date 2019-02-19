Hawick Harlequins 28 Berwick 34: Berwick crowned Border Shield champions

After losing in the final of the Border Shield to Hawick Harlequins for two consecutive years, Berwick got their revenge on Saturday.

In a very physical game it was the Quins that started the stronger, putting pressure on the Berwick line for 10 minutes.

At the third attempt, Berwick have won the Shield

Berwick’s defence held firm for some time until a set piece move from a scrum 10 meters out sent inside centre Jordan Hyslop down the Berwick 10 channel before his offload sent Ricki Kiore in under the sticks. Scott Peffers converted and it was 7-0.

Berwick goet a foot hold in the game but initially they had to settle for a penalty as the Quins defence held firm. However, pressure finally took it’s toll and great play by Berwick resulted in three tries to take the visitors into a 22-7 lead.

Into the second half and, Berwick scored again to take a commanding 27-7 lead.

The Quins responded and broke the Berwick defence down once more and it was Kiore once again who bundled over. Converted by Peffers.

Action from Berwick's six point win

As the line beckoned for the Quins again, a neat out the back pass by scrum half Bruce Campbell just couldn’t be gathered by Captain Steven Mabon and from the knock on Berwick went the length and scored for a 34-14 lead.

With the game looking finished, Jordan Hyslop scored a try for Quins and with a minute to go a beautiful long pass from stand off Dean Gillian put in young middle row Ben Richardson out wide. The conversion could have set up an unlikely grand stand finish but it was just too far out on a blustery day for Peffers.

Berwick now qualify for the National Shield semi-final where they will face Royal High at Scremerston.

If that game is won, Berwick will play the final at Murrayfield.