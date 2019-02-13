Gavinton rugby star Patrick Anderson wins first senior Scotland cap

Scottish under 18 and under 20 rugby international, Patrick Anderson, from Gavinton, earned his first senior Scotland cap when he was included in the squad for Scotland Club XV.

The Scotland Club XV is made up of the best rugby players in the Tennents Premiership, with Patrick getting the call-up for the first time for the latest squad.

Patrick plays his club rugby at Melrose, alongside Conor Young, Murdo McAndrew and Craig Jackson, who were also in the Scotland Club XV squad, which is coached by Greenyards boss Rob Chrystie.

The Scotland Club team hosted Ireland Club elect in the first leg of the Dalriada Cup on Friday, February 1, at Netherdale, after a frozen pitch at Myreside forced a change of venue.

The visitors successfully saw out the physical contest as the referee blew the full-time whistle, with Ireland earning a 23-9 win in the Borders.

A week later, Energia Park, in Dublin, was the venue for the second leg of the Dalriada Cup, where the Scots needed to turn around a 14-point deficit to retain the trophy.

The full-time score in the Irish captail was 19-19, meaning that, despite an impressive result and draw in Dublin, Ireland have taken the cup back after Scotland won last year.