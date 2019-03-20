Earlston 5 Edinburgh Uni Medics 23: Hosts beat weather but not students

With help from volunteers clearing the pitch early on Saturday morning, Earlston beat the weather to get their East Region 2 match with Edinburgh University Medics on.

However, it was the students that took advantage of the game going ahead, recording a 23-5 victory.

The two sides went into the match with nearly identical records – in what was a bottom of the table clash.

Both sides had won just two of their 16 matches so far this season, and the Medics win means that Earlston are now rooted to the bottom of the league, with 13 points, while the victors have 16 – including a points deduction.

This match was the only one in the division that went ahead.

Trinity Academicals and Penicuik will try again on Saturday, March 23, after a waterlogged pitch forced that tie off.

Hawick Linden against Corstorphine and Langholm versus Gala YM have both been rescheduled for March 30, after being postponed because of the weather.