Earlston 0 Gala 35: Scoreless defeat for struggling Earlston

Earlston were defeated by 35 points on Saturday as Gala YM defeated the league’s second bottom side at the Haugh.

It was a strange game with YM on top in the first and fourth quarters and nothing going right for the visitors the middle, with Earlston threw everything at them trying to break YM’s iron tight defence.

After an early Earlston attack,YM swung the ball wide and a great run by Billy Brownlee saw him just put a foot in touch.

Gala kept up the pressure, though, and battered away at the home line and Kyle Ramage crashed over for his sixth try of the season and Fergus Johnston converted.

YM kept it in the Earlston half and a chip behind the defence saw Ben Gill get the favourable bounce for the second try, again converted by Fergus Johnston.

Earlston then took play to the YM line, but they give away a penalty from which Fergus Johnston took the tap and burst through the middle to race 100 metres to the posts at the other end for what will surely be YM’s try of the season. He converted his try for a 21 point lead,

From then to half time play was very untidy from both teams and YM could not secure their bonus point try.

Earlston, in the second, half began to win more ball and kept play in the YM 22 but they could not break through YM’s tight defence to get on the scoreboard.

With 20 minutes left, play began to come back in YM’s favour. A break by Fergus Johnston took play to the line and after a load of phases, Cammy Finlayson sliced through to score between the posts .

Fergus Johnston added the extras and YM had their bonus point.

It was all YM in the closing moments and from a ruck in front of the posts, Dean Gilchrist burst over for try number five. Once again Fergus Johnston converted to end the scoring.

