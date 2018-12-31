Duns Rugby Club install defibrillator

Duns Rugby Club announced last week that the installation of a Public Access Defibrillator has been completed at its clubrooms at Castle Park, Duns.

A suggestion put to the rugby club by Duns Community First Responders was taken on by Duns RFC committee member and matchday physio Stephen Wood, who set about raising the funds required to purchase and install the defibrillator.

Thanks to very generous contributions from Berwickshire Housing Association’s Tenant Volunteers, Duns Community First Responders, Ahlstrom-Munksjö and C F Inkpen & Sons Ltd, as well as Duns Rugby Club, Duns Football Club and Duns Swimming Pool, the funding total was quickly achieved, and the defibrillator was installed at the club during the last week.

Located on the gable end of the Duns RFC clubrooms, the Public Access Defibrillator and trained personnel will provide a readily available emergency response to an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest within an area of Duns that has the potential for having large numbers of people present, whether they be staff, players, spectators or pupils, all within a sports hub and school environment.

The defibrillator will serve not only Duns Rugby Club but also Duns Swimming Pool, Duns Football Club, Duns Squash Club, and the primary and high schools in the nearby area.

The First Responders are to run a free-of-charge course in the Duns RFC clubrooms on CPR and how to use the defibrillator – further details in relation to this course will be announced by the club very soon.