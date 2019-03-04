Berwick 36 Duns 12: Berwick three points from title after derby success

Berwick defeated Duns 36-12 at Scremerston on Saturday, with all the scoring done in the first half, to move a step close to the East Region 1 title.

Berwick captain Tom Jackson withdrew with a foot injury just before kick-off and Duns too had their fair share of calls offs too.

Ali Grieve bombards through the Duns defence (Brian Sutherland)

Gareth Hill was fit, though, and opened the scoring for Berwick. The gusty conditions meant that Andrew Skeen missed the conversion but Berwick led 5-0.

The strong running from the Duns pack was relentless and they were soon deservedly in front. The Berwick defence was breached by Duns second row Josh Herbert and the experienced Dale Robertson was able to add the conversion for a 7-5 lead for the visitors.

Within a minute of the restart Duns gave away a penalty and Skeen made it 8-7.

Duns retook the lead through prop forward James Murphy after 16 minutes. The conversion was missed in the strong wind but Duns had edged in front again at 12-8.

Cameron Hill for Duns

That was to be the end of Duns’ scoring, however, as Berwick’sAli Grieve was rewarded for some rollicking runs when he was able to get over the line. Skeen added the conversion to make it 15-12.

Berwick extended their lead after 20 minutes with Skeen getting the try. Prop forward Stuart Gilchrist created the score by bursting through from 30 metres, showing good skill and making a great pass too. Skeen added the conversion to make it 22-12.

The home side then took the game by the throat and Hill scored out wide. The conversion was excellent from Skeen to make it 29-12.

There was a hint of a forward pass in the build-up to the next Berwick try but Skeen took full advantage,running in from near the half way line. With the conversion added it was 36-12.

Andrew Skeen touches down for Berwick

Duns had the wind in the second half but the Berwick defence stayed solid in a half that provided no further scores as Berwick secured the bonus point win.

Second place Royal High lost their fixture against Ross High meaning Berwick need just three points from three games to secure the title.

