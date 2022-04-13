Berwick Sevens making comeback after two years off

Gala playing Watsonians at 2018's Berwick Sevens (Photo: Steve Cox)

Making a comeback after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still taking place on a Sunday, as is traditional, though, due to a rejig of the Kings of the 7s calendar, there’s no longer a Saturday tournament to avoid clashing with.

A dozen teams are taking part, split into four pools of three, with the first game kicking off at 1pm and the final starting at 5.45pm.

Pool A comprises Hawick, Kelso and Melrose.

Gala, Selkirk and Edinburgh’s Watsonians, winners of the last Berwick Sevens back in 2019 and the year before’s, make up pool B.

Berwick are joined by Earlston and Peebles in pool C.

Jed-Forest and Edinburgh Accies are in pool D, along with the only invitational side taking part, Co-optimists, one of the quarter-finalists at last Saturday’s Melrose Sevens, also making a comeback after two years off.

It’s now five years since a Borders side won the Scremerston club’s sevens, Jed-Forest having come up trumps in 2017 and 2016, and even longer, over a quarter of a century, since the hosts emerged victorious for the one and only time in the 39-year history of the event, back in 1986.

Melrose go into this weekend’s tournament on top of the Kings of the 7s table on 18 points after three rounds, with Jed-Forest second on 13, followed by Hawick and Gala in third and fourth places, both with eight points, and Selkirk in fifth place with seven.

Kelso – past winners at Berwick in 2008 and from 1983 to 1985 – are seventh with five and Peebles eighth with three.

Melrose’s sevens were the first of 2022, the two previous rounds in the current series having been held at Peebles and Hawick back in August last year.

Invitational charity side Hearts and Balls beat Selkirk 12-7 in the final to win August 7’s Peebles sevens, with Gala also making the semi-finals.

Melrose won at Hawick’s seven days later, beating Jed-Forest 19-12 in the final, with Kelso and Hawick going out at the semi-final stage.