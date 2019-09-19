Young Duns swimmers in excellent weekend form

The younger squad from Duns Amateur Swimming Club (ASC) headed the short distance to Kelso on Saturday for the ninth Annual Novice Gala.

The ‘Super Six’ swimmers from the local club who competed put in a great performance for the start to the season.

There were 15 personal bests from 19 individual swims, four silver medals, five bronze medals, place ribbons – and great team spirit.

Coach Gordon Webster was delighted with everyone’s effort, improvements and results.

Well done to Elise, Robyn, Olivia, Amelie, Liam and Bertie (second names not provided).

On Sunday, it was the Haddington 100s Swim Meet.

Would this be a hard act to follow from the previous day?

Yes. So how did the team get on?

The ‘Big Six’ on Sunday did not disappoint.

It was level 2 meet and there was tough competition but the diligent Duns team put in a strong performance, with 17 races, 15 personal bests and two medals.

Competing in the age 16 category was Dan Warner, who was back in the pool after a busy few months of revisions and exams.

Dan swam well, with personal bests in two of his three races.

Next up in the age 13 category were Kayla Marshall, Tilly Lakie, Scott Simpson and Euan Warner, who put in strong performances throughout.

Tilly, Scott and Euan accomplished personal bests in all their races.

Last but not least was Liam Warner in the age 10 events.

Having achieved two silver medals the previous day, the pressure was on.

But Liam’s positive attitude and great swimming saw him picking up medals in both his swims, taking silver for his back stroke and gold in his freestyle.

Thanks were expressed to coach Susanne Simpson for supporting the team on the day, and also to Haddington ASC for a very well run event.