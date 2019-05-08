Victory starts new campaign for Lauder Bowling Club

Lauder Bowling Club’s first match in Division 2 of the 2019 Border Bowling League saw them host the Buccleuch club from Hawick on Wednesday, May 1, in what looked, on paper at least, as if it would be a tight match.

Lauder’s first rink of Davidson, White, Cassidy and Wilson looked in trouble when they lost a single on each of the first five ends of their match. However, with the assistance of three 3s, a 2 and a single over the course of the next nine ends, they took a 12-10 lead into the last three ends.

While they lost singles on two of those ends, another 3 gave them a good 15-12 win. That match was to turn out to be the closest of the night.

On the adjacent rink, the Lauder quartet of Clarke, McDonell, Weir and Gilchrist opened up with a 6 and a 4 in their first two ends and were never to be pegged back. After nine ends, they held a 21-3 advantage. But a loss of six ends in a row somewhat halted their march to a massive victory. In the end, they were a little disappointed only to record a 27-10 win.

Meanwhile, A. Ainslie, McGeoch, Ogilvie and Hogarth were comfortably in control of their match, with the loss of only five ends on the night. They scored steadily and finished strongly. Leading 16-6 after 13 ends, they scored nine further shots in the last four ends for an excellent 25-6 win.

Not to be outdone, Landells, Gillie, C. Ainslie and Hutton were also in excellent form.

This match was tight at the start, Buccleuch taking a 3-2 lead after three ends but, from ends 4 to 17, the home side only lost three singles.

With the assistance of two 4s and a 5 along the way, a 28-6 victory was secured, resulting in an emphatic overall result of Lauder 95, Buccleuch 34.

An excellent start to the new season and, as a result of their terrific shot difference, Lauder sit at the top of the Division 2 table after one week of the season.