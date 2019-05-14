Staggering 47 personal bests for Eyemouth & District swimmers

Eyemouth and District ASC swimmers had a busy weekend competing in two separate competitions.

Saturday saw the club’s older swimmers participating in Haddington Total Swimmer, where all swimmers compete in five events throughout the day (100 metre IM, 50 metre back, breast, fly and freestyle) with the top six swimmers in each age group going onto swim a 200 metre IM final.

Eyemouth and District’s swimmers had an excellent day with 14 swimmers getting 47 personal bests between them, writes Jo Davidson.

The club had an amazing six swimmers qualify for the final (Thomas Vassie, Thomas Weeks, Stuart Weeks, Ben Wilson, Ben Gillie and Poppy Shaw) with Ben Wilson securing second place in his age group.

Sunday saw 10 of the club’s younger swimmers in action at Hearts novice, a graded meet aimed at less experienced swimmers.

All swimmers had an excellent day with Finty Gilmour, Archie Stevenson and Faye Aitchison all receiving speeding tickets for going “too fast” and Archie Stevenson and Amelia Stevenson both securing medals too. A big well done to Harry Nottingham for competing in his first ever competition.