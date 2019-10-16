Sowing the seeds of sponsorship at Berwick

Agricultural merchant McCreath, Simpson & Prentice (MSP) has become the official shirt sponsor for Berwick RFC’s first team this season.

The squad got the chance to express its appreciation at a recent ceremony to announce the deal.

Berwick-based MSP, the trading division of fifth-generation maltster, Simpsons Malt, has supported the club through match sponsorships in the past.

The rugby club’s first team captain, Tom Jackson, said: “As a club, we rely on the support of local businesses.

“MSP has supported the club for a number of years now and I hope its season of sponsorship is a successful one for both the company and for us out on the pitch.”

MSP commercial director Andy Hindhaugh added: “We are delighted to have been named the official shirt sponsor for the Berwick Rugby Club first team.

“Supporting local organisations that make a difference in our community is an important value to both MSP and Simpsons Malt, and Berwick Rugby Club, with its contribution to community spirit, is one way we can demonstrate our support to the region.

“We’d like to wish the team the best of luck for the remainder of the season and I’m sure many of our staff will head along to Scremerston throughout the season to show their support.”

Our picture shows Berwick Tom Jackson, with first team forwards coach Paul Pringle, and Andy Hindhaugh, at the ceremony.

Berwick drew 28-28 on Saturday in a thrilling Tenent’s National League Division Three match in Glasgow’s west end, against Hillhead/Jordanhill. This weekend, they are away at Perthshire.