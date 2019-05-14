Small but mighty Duns team achieves 39 personal bests

Following on from their success at the recent Border Championships, Duns ASC did not disappoint at the Haddington Total Swimmer meet last weekend.

11 swimmers competing in 55 events brought home 39 personal bests and four podium finishes in the age group finals.

Competing in the 15 and over group were Rachael Dawson and Kacper Dulzak. Some incredible swims saw them placed in the top four in every one of their ten events, gaining them both a place in the grand finals. Kacper came second and Rachael third overall, rewarded with medals and cash prizes there were smiles all round.

Next up, in the 13-14 category, were Kayla Marshall, Tyler Milton, Kirsten Bennett, Poppy White and Harry White. All swam well but there was noticeable improvement from Harry, who has not competed in a while, and Kayla.

Harry and Tyler all achieved personal bests in every event (five each). Tyler made it through to the grand final, earning him a medal and third place overall in this age category. A fantastic set of results.

The age 11-12 group was made up of Tilly Lakie, Scott Simpson and Euan Warner. No podium finishes for this group but strong swims throughout and Tilly also achieved personal bests in all five of her races.

Last but not least was the small but mighty Liam Warner. Duns’ only swimmer in the age 9-10 category, Liam did not disappoint. His focus and determination earned him a place in the grand finals, being rewarded with third place overall, a medal and a very welcome cash prize.

For a small Borders club, with a group of just 11 in a field of 178 swimmers on the day, coaches Neil Tait and Susanne Simpson are very proud of their team who smashed personal bests across the board and did themselves proud.

Many thanks were also expressed to Neil and Susanne and also to Haddington ASC for a very well run event.