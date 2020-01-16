Scottish Rally in 2020 boasts fresh stages and new vehicles

Regulations for the 2020 KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship (SRC) season have been published – with registrations now open ahead of the upcoming term.

For over 50 years, the SRC has been Scotland’s premier rally championship and, in 2020, offers over 300 competitive stage miles across seven rallies spanning the width and breadth of the Scottish countryside.

Berwickshire is set to figure prominently again in this year’s programme, with the Jim Clark Reivers Rally returing at the end of May.

Two asphalt events have also been introduced to the calendar, making the SRC the only mixed-surface domestic championship on the British Isles.

With the best five scores to count towards a competitor’s championship, it’s possible for both the classes and overall championship to be won on the five forest events alone, allowing the competitor fantastic variability and choice over where they’d like to compete.

Increasing the element of competitor focus and choice, those best five scores will be scored from six events the competitors choose from the seven-round calendar.

The launch of the new SRC Clubman category is one of the headline changes for 2020.

This category is split into five different classes, from small capacity two-wheel drive cars through to turbo charged four wheel drive cars.

The key in this category is the limited nature of the technical modifications allowed, which in turn limits the budget required to be competitive.

As part of this new category, around 15 companies, and SRC competitors past and present have got together to fund a competitor incentive scheme, thanks to an idea and the hard work of reigning Scottish 2WD Champion Iain Wilson.

This has resulted in a fund of just under £5000, all of which will be split between Clubman Category competitors in vouchers to be used towards event entry fees.

There will be three vouchers for £200 off subsequent SRC event entry fees to be presented on each round.

The all-new North of Scotland and South of Scotland Championships are further proof of increased competitor focus and are open exclusively to drivers and co-drivers registered in the SRC Clubman Category, and each comprises four events.

The following events will count towards the North of Scotland Championship:

Snowman Rally (March 7), McDonald & Munro Speyside Stages (April 18), Dunoon Presents Argyll Stages (June 19-20), Grampian Stages Rally (August 8).

The following events will count towards the South of Scotland Championship:

Jim Clark Reivers Rally (May 31), RSAC Scottish Rally ( June 6), Armstrong Galloway Hills Rally (September 19), Carlisle Stages (October 24, reserve event for the Scottish Rally Championship).

More details are in the championship regulations.