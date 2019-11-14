Samantha achieves target of podium finish

Gordon wheelchair sprinter Sammi Kinghorn will be bringing home a bronze medal from the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The 23-year-old returned to major competitive action after time off for surgery in the summer – and said before the tournament she was looking for a top three finish.

Sammi accomplished her goal of a podium place after the T53 100 metres final.

She was defending her title after her famous golden double in the T53 100 metres and 200 metres in London in 2017 – although Sammi opted only for the 100 metres this time, after her medically-induced lay-off.

She had a relatively trouble-free passage into the final after delivering a season’s best showing of 16.39 seconds.

However, Sammi was narrowly shaded for the silver medal by China’s Zhou Hongzhuan, while a late burst from Gao Fang, also of China, saw her claim gold.

Sammi told British Athletics that, although she’d hoped for a podium finish, she didn’t entirely expect one.

However, she had been working very hard and knew she could be faster next year.

The bronze success had given her a fresh confidence boost and focused her even more firmly on reaching the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Another Borders athlete in Dubai, Libby Clegg, was also returning to international competition after a lay-off – in her case, to give birth to her first child, Edward.

Sprinter Libby (29), of Newcastleton, finished second in her heat to qualify for the semi-finals of the T11 200 metres with her guide Thomas Somers.

The semi-finals were due as we went to press.