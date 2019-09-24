Ross High 22-47 Duns: Duns top of East League One

Duns scored seven tries as they ran out convincing winners in East Lothian against Ross High FP in a 47-22 victory.

Vice captain Keiran Wilkinson, Euan Rhind, Scott Turnbull, Dale Robertson and coach Fergus Thomson were missing from last week. Danny Lamb reverted to his familiar scrum half position, Jordon Patterson, David Hutchison and Callum Redden returned, while youngster Andrew Duff made his debut for the senior side at inside centre.

Duns started brightly, within 12 minutes they had scored 19 unanswered points with Josh Herbert, Ewan Fleming and Mark Alexander getting tries, the latter from his own half, Danny Lamb and Michael Thomson slotting a conversion each.

Ross High replied with a converted try from their scrum half, but Michael Thomson continued his superb scoring form this season with a fine try which he converted himself. Before the end of the half the home side kicked a penalty to make it Ross High 10 - Duns 26 at the break.

Early in the second half Ross High were reduced to 14. Andrew Duff put in a deft kick over the home defence, who seemed to be allowed to flaunt the off-side line all afternoon. Andrew leapt high to retrieve the ball and was taken in the air by the Ross High winger, the Duns youngster appeared to land on his head and the referee had no option but to show the red card. Thankfully after a spell on the side-line Andrew returned to the contest as good as new.

The Dingers scored next with a Callum Redden try wide on the left, expertly converted by Danny Lamb. They then took their foot off the gas however, and with the many penalties Duns conceded the East Lothian outfit were able to gain field position and their hefty forwards scored a push over try then another from a rolling maul, the second converted.

The visitors emerged from their slumber, David Hutchison was denied a score by the bounce of the ball but Mark Alexander scored his second try of the match, made by the jinking run of Ewan Fleming, Mark converted the try then crossed again for his hat trick. This time Michael Thomson added the extras after the ball hit the crossbar and bounced over.

This is season number 34 for Duns in league rugby and whilst the first three matches of the season have been won on various occasions in the past, Saturday’s final score of Ross High 22 - Duns 47 meant that for the first time ever Duns have started their campaign with 3 straight bonus point wins. As a result, they sit at the top of East League 1 on points difference from Hawick Harlequins.

DUNS: Burns; Clayworth, Alexander, Duff, Hutchison; Fleming, Lamb; Murphy, Hill (c), Patterson, Paxton, Smith, Millar, Herbert, Thomson. Replacements: Hirst, Bogle, Pollock, Redden.

Next Saturday Duns play Portobello at Castle Park with kick off at 3pm - please come along and support the team.