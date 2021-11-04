Pleasing first Fiesta season for Eyemouth racing driver Steve Sadler

Steve Sadler behind the wheel at Knockhill (picture by Peter Lawrie)

The last stage of the Scottish Motor Racing Club’s Scottish Fiesta Championship Challenge Cup took place on Sunday at Knockhill and the Eyemouth driver was left to reflect on his debut campaign, having made the move this season from Citroen 1 racing to Fiesta ST.

“The racing was pretty uneventful but I was pleased to take a win in race one, coming first in the Fiesta ST Challenge Cup – the ST class I race in as part of the larger ST championship against more powerful cars –and sixth in the main championship,” said Sadler, who is managing director of a graphic design firm and marketing agency.

“The weekend was wet but I finished the season with two sixth places in the championship, leading to me finishing third in the Fiesta ST Challenge Cup and a ninth place in the Scottish Fiesta ST Championship.

The west Fife circuit was very wet, cold and slippery last weekend and, while the weather improved during the day, racing was in a reverse direction for the final round, which meant the drivers had to be extra alert.“Qualifying went OK, although my lack of experience in the ST in the wet was obvious as I was off the pace, eventually qualifying in 12th place,” said Sadler, 54. “For me, both races were quite uneventful, with myself and Aaron Ward battling each other towards the back of the pack as we tried to maintain the pace of the faster drivers in the wet. That said, in race one, I was really pleased to finish first in the Fiesta Challenge Cup, taking home a trophy for the first time at Knockhill.

"Race one finally saw me finish ninth on the track and sixth in the championship, picking up some points. Race two was pretty much a repeat of race one, bringing my first season in Fiesta STs to an end.”Sadler said he had really enjoyed the campaign and looked forward to returning in 2022.