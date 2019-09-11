New course clerk for Clark memorial rally

Planning for the forthcoming Jim Clark Memorial Rally has stepped up a gear with the announcement of a new Clerk of the Course, to add more strength to the experienced organising team.

David Gray, from Newry in Northern Ireland, will oversee the preparation and running of the rally, which is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, November 8-9.

David brings with him a huge amount of experience and knowledge in running major events in Northern Ireland, where closed road rallying is the norm rather than the exception.

Formerly a highly successful competitor in his own right, he has switched roles over recent years, first through motor club activities and local events and later to National and International competitions.

In 1995, he ‘retired’ from active competition and commenced duties as a steward with Motorsport UK, the sport’s governing body throughout the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In 2004, he was appointed steward and observer with the FIA, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, which is motor sport’s world governing body.

In addition to these ongoing duties, he is chairman of a unique Northern Ireland body called 2&4, which represents both regulated car and motorcycle clubs at Government level.

He therefore brings to the Jim Clark Rally organising team not just huge experience and wide-ranging knowledge, but a knack for dealing with volunteers and amateur sports people, as well as an ability to deal with motor sporting governing bodies and politicians at local and national level. He also brings a fresh insight into the sport of closed road rallying which, to date, has only had two regular events on Scottish soil – in the Borders and on the isle of Mull.

Commenting on his appointment, David said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge and working with a new team.”

Rally chairman Dan Wright added: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome David. We have the same ambitions for the future of the rally and are looking forward to working together to deliver it.”

This year’s Jim Clark Rally represents the culmination of the work and the willingness of many people throughout Berwickshire, from farmers to shopkeepers, hoteliers and business folk, as well as MPs and MSPs, councillors and police, to ensure this major sporting event returns to the area.

The organising team is currently finalising the event regulations and entry forms for competitors and more details on the planned route are due to be announced shortly.