Murrayfield on the horizon for Berwick RFC

Berwick rugby club are on the eve of another memorable occasion as they prepare to travel to Murrayfield this weekend.

Berwick will competing in the Men's Shield final at 1.15pm at the national stadium, as part of the day known as "Silver Saturday".

They qualified for the Shield final after defeating Royal High 30-10 at Scremerston - with Greenock Wanderers, who defeated Strathmore 21-20, the opposition in the final.

Victory would be the cherry atop a superb season for Berwick, who won the league with room to spare and will be playing at national level next season in National 3.

A bus is leaving Berwick on Saturday moving for Murrayfield, via Eyemouth, and will be packed to the brim with fans.

The gates at Murrayfield open at 10am, with matches taking place throughout the day.

On the back pitches, the line-up is as follows: 1.15pm Women’s Plate - Stewartry RFC v Glasgow University and 3.30pm Women’s Bowl - Livingston RFC v Greenock Wanderers.

In the main stadium the line-up is: 11am Men’s Bowl - Dundee University Medics v Aberdeenshire RFC; 1.15pm Men’s Shield - Berwick RFC v Greenock Wanderers RFC; 3.30pm Men’s Cup - Ayr RFC v Heriot's; 5.45pm Sarah Beaney Cup (Live on BBC Alba) - Hillhead Jordanhill RFC V Watsonian FC

The Berwickshire News wishes team manager Owen Weatherhead and the players all the best. Report in next week's paper.