Murray powers his way to bronze

Newbiggin Sports Centre in Northumberland hosted the first North East Judo Grand Prix event of the year, staged by Battlehill Judo Club.

Sunday’s event was a huge success, with 224 competitors taking part from 30 clubs around England, Scotland and Wales.

Murray Simmonds (8) represented Foulden-based East March Judo Club in the Primary Boys U27kg Pool. He fought well, working his way up to the bronze medal fight.

The contest went to full time, with neither competitor winning any points. A unanimous decision by the referee and table officials awarded Murray third place and the bronze medal, as he was positively attacking and dominating his opponent for the whole fight.