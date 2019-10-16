Main course serves up award for caterer Doreen

Earlston caterer Doreen Headley has received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her commitment to the Scottish racing industry.

The prestigious setting of Ascot racecourse in Berkshire was chosen recently for the presentation.

Doreen, boss of the business Dining with Doreen, has been associated largely with Musselburgh and Perth Racecourses during a career spanning over 30 years.

She first started at Musselburgh as an assistant manager under a previous caterer.

After huge success with the restaurant called The Bistro – fondly known as ‘Doreen’s Bistro’ – she created her own firm and came on board as part of the Heritage Portfolio catering company family.

Doreen now not only runs the Harris Tweed Bistro but also the Tay Bistro, as well as catering for all owners and trainers, jockeys and all casual dining, at both Musselburgh and Perth Racecourses.

In the past five years, she has increased revenue at both sites and helped achieve a five-star score with Visit Scotland.

She has also helped secure an ROA gold standard for owners and trainers, and a gold standard with the Jockey Association.

Last year, she assisted Musselburgh Racecourse in winning the Judges Excellence award at the 2018 National Racecourse Catering Awards.

Doreen’s colleague, Craig Bonner, general manager of catering with Heritage Portfolio, said: “Doreen has such a loyal team, it speaks volumes on how hard they all work and how much respect and passion her team has.

“Doreen’s energy, work ethos, passion and pride is intoxicating and has shown for all that she has achieved at both Musselburgh and Perth.

“Musselburgh Racecourse has really changed and, every year, we take it to the next level. This wouldn’t have happened without Doreen. I’m a strong believer that I wouldn’t be where I am in my career without her.”