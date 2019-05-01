Livvy Agnew: Youngster taking DC Gymnastics to new heights

On Friday, April 26, Livvy Agnew, representing DC Gymnastics of Berwick, started her FIG Tumbling Competition career at the International Centre in Telford, via British Gymnastics ‘Spring Series’.

FIG is the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (The International Gymnastics Federation), which is the governing body for Gymnastics worldwide.

Livvy in training

For Livvy and DC Gymnastics this was a significant new experience in the world of competitive tumbling. Berwick has never competed at this, the highest level of Tumbling available.

It was also another first experience for our wider region, with no Tumbler from either side of the border having attained the levels required to compete on this stage before, which has pathways to British Championships and World Championships.

Two DC Gymnastics coaches travelled the 280 miles south to support Livvy in Telford, starting on the Friday night. Telford International Centre is a great first experience for many first time athletes performing at FIG level, with the arena capable of seating hundreds of spectators, to be impressed by tumblers from across the United Kingdom.

DC Gymnastics head coach, Debbie Couch, said: “Livvy started training with us at the age of four and in 2017 came second at the Scottish Championships in October. Then in January 2019, she was selected for the very first Scottish Gymnastics performance pathway programme. These have been significant accolades in the run-up to FIG competition in Telford.”

And in Telford

On Saturday, April 27, Livvy completed two demanding tumble runs, each on the world class tumble Track.

Livvy competed in the FIG Level 9-10 years and in her group there was filled with tumblers from all corners the UK. Debbie continued: “Livvy overcame many of the challenges faced in such an extremely competitive environment, against 23 other athletes. She represented our area well, with skill, drive and passion for the sport way beyond her age. Her first run did not go quite to plan, but her second run was executed really well. This was a real testament to her strength of character, to her ability to recover from challenges, even when in front of hundreds of spectators and judges of significant reputations, experience and knowledge”.

Livvy finished 19th in this the first of the two British Gymnastics ‘Spring Series’ and now moves onto the second in Sheffield on May 31, where she will have the opportunity to raise her scores and gain a coveted place in the top 16, which can lead to the British Championships.

The foundation for Livvy’s performance level is 12 hours training per week at DC Gymnastics, 40+ weeks a year.

Debbie finished by adding: “Livvy has introduced this incredible level to DC Gymnastics. Massive respect to her.”