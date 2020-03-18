Little surprise as Jim Clark Rally is cancelled

Over the past few days, it has become clear to the organisers of the annual Jim Clark Rally that the running of this year’s event – scheduled to take place over the weekend of May 29-31 – will have to be cancelled.

In a statement, the rally bosses said: “We are all only too well aware of the reasons for this decision.

“The news headlines continue to be dominated by the effects, and indeed the dangers, of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the uncertainty of its duration.

“In fact, the situation is likely to get a lot worse before it gets any better.

“With that in mind, the rally organisers have spoken with Scottish Borders Council, motor sport’s governing body Motorsport UK, and the event’s sponsors, Beatson’s Building Supplies plus other stakeholders and interested parties.

“The unanimous decision is that the rally should be cancelled for 2020.

“As we know only too well, sporting events attract more than just competitors.

“They need dozens of officials, marshals, paramedic and recovery crews, as well as attracting thousands of spectators. On that basis, the current Government and medical advice is that such events should be cancelled.

“Despite all that, this was an easy decision to take – the public’s health comes first.

“We all face difficult times ahead but rally fans can rest assured that the enthusiastic team behind the annual Jim Clark Rally will not be idle over the coming weeks.

“Plans for this year’s proposed event were already well underway with a new stage being added to the established favourites. This work will not be wasted as attention turns now to 2021.”