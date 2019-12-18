Lauderdale runners take to the trail

Lauderdale Limpers were represented at two trail runs last Sunday – the Peebles Cross Country and the Winter’s Trail Race, held in the Cheviots.

The majority of the Limpers attended the Peebles Cross Country event.

The Peebles run was held in blue skies, where the temperature indicated 3o C but it felt much colder, owing to a biting wind.

As a consequence of the recent weather conditions, the running environment through the trail route was very heavy and claggy, with large sections of the route in wet and muddy ground.

The start was in the Haylodge Park, Peebles, with the juniors race (2.2km) starting at 11.30am and the seniors race starting at noon.

A total of 165 seniors entered and finished, with 97 juniors also braving the elements.

For the Lauderdale Limpers, 13 seniors competed, with Leahn Parry (M) finishing in 28:37 and Chloe Summerfield (FM) crossing the line in 33:32.

Five juniors represented Lauderdale, with Sam Robertson (M10-11) concluding in 11:53 and Freya Robertson (F10-11) in 12:58.

The overall winner (Carnethy Hill Running Club) crossed the line in 23:40.

Meanwhile, The Cheviot Trail Event: A Winter’s Trail Race, was held over seven miles.

This run started from Akeld, with 129 eager runners climbing for two miles against a strong head wind, passing the remote Gleadsclaugh Cottage.

The route began in undulating conditions over muddy and icy terrain as it joined the St Cuthberts Way.

Thereafter, the runners enjoyed a speedy two-mile descent back to the Wooler bus station.

Frank Birch (MV70) came home seventh out of the 129, in a time of 1:22:09.