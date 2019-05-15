Lauder ladies take centre stage

With the week two gents match v Selkirk rained off, Lauder Bowling Club's ladies took centre stage last week with their first two league matches of the 2019 season.

Their first match saw them host Newtown St Boswells Bowling Club. The home side’s rink of Shackleton, Sked, Scott and Ainslie only secured one more end than their opponents – eight ends won and seven lost.

However, only on two ends did they lose more than a single. Compared to that, the Lauder quartet had some fantastic ends winning two 5s and three 3s along the way to an excellent 22-10 victory, which secured two points for the hosts.

The home side’s other rink of Rooney, Davidson, Elrick and MacRae found the going somewhat more difficult after the loss of a six on the opening end of the night. Had it not been for that end, this could probably have been a comfortable night for the hosts.

As it was, although the Lauder quartet won more ends than their opponents, they never quite managed to recover from that terrible start, ultimately losing out by 14 shots to 11. With the overall score being in favour of Lauder by 33 shots to 24, the winning point went to home side as they recorded a 3-2 victory.

Two nights later, the team travelled to Selkirk and the same rink of Shackleton, Sked, Scott and Ainslie continued their excellent form and were never in trouble after picking up nine shots in the first two ends as they cruised to a 19-7 win.

There was one change to Lauder’s other rink, as A. Wilson replaced C. Elrick. At 7-4 up after six ends, the Lauder quartet looked set for a good night. Ends seven to 10, however, put paid to the visitors chances as they lost 10 shots over that period and ultimately lost out by 22 shots to 12. At 22-10 down going into the last end, an overall defeat was on the cards. But a vital two shots on the last end gave Lauder the win by 31 shots to 29.

A great start for the ladies, who sit third in the league after their first two matches, and a special mention to two of the team, Carol Davidson and Isabel MacRae. Last weekend, they were in terrific form as they won the Ladies Open Pairs Competition hosted by Gala Bowling Club – well done to them.