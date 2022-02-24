Kelso curler Keith in seventh heaven

From left - alternate Robert Anderson, lead Mike Ferguson, second John Dowell, third John Davie and skip Keith Prentice (picture by Louise Ferguson)

While the country savoured the silver and gold medal success of the UK squads at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, farmer Prentice skipped the Scots to success last Sunday and a place in April’s world senior championships in Switzerland.

Prentice, of Hutton Mains, near Fishwick, first tasted over-50s world success back in 2007 and has a rich seam of career experience to draw on. However, he is “especially pleased” about his latest triumph because three members of the squad will get their first chance to represent their country on the world stage.

Previous world championship bids following Scottish success were thwarted by Covid-19 and, in 2010, the Icelandic volcanic ash cloud.

Joining Kelso home player Prentice, 68, in the weekend’s winning rink in Hamilton were lead Mike Ferguson and second player John Dowell, both of Forfar; third player John Davie, of Stirling; and alternate Robert Anderson, of Ayr.

Davie, Dowell and Ferguson will be teaming up for their first world championships in Geneva from April 23 to 30 with past campaigners Prentice and Anderson.

“We are quite confident – there’s no point in going if you’re not confident,” said Prentice, adding that the Scots had won before and there is no reason why they can’t repeat such success.

“We will go there and perform as well as we can,” he said. “I certainly have past experience, so I know what it is like. The other guys will be fine. We are playing against loads of countries from all over the world, so we’re looking forward to it.

“I am confident but there’s no point in saying we are going to win because anything can happen.”

Prentice had previously coached two members of the silver-winning Team GB men’s squad and knows the players in the all-conquering women’s team and said their triumph was good for the sport in general.

Prentice’s wife Gwen was also skip of the gold medal-winning rink at the recent ladies’ masters Championships in Greenacres, while the lead was Kelso player Rhona Fleming, of Morebattle.