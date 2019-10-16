Keith lands two titles before he gets away

Berwickshire fisherman Keith Renton has netted a couple of prestigious titles before he heads to the other side of the world to lead Scotland in competition.

Keith, of Newton St Boswells Angling Club, recently won the Scottish Club Champion of Champions title for 2019 at the Lake of Menteith, near Stirling.

The Borders joiner and builder was fishing against all the other best-placed anglers in the event heats and netted over 20 fish.

The contest’s Facebook page said Keith and boat partner Archie McGilp were easily the best team and had the whole bay to themselves for much of the competition.

Keith is also just back from the Home Internationals at Grafham Water, Cambridgeshire, where he won the Scottish Phoenix Silver Salver, as top Scottish angler on the day. This gave him automatic qualification for the Scotland team to fish the international in Ireland in 2020.

He is also heading to Tasmania next month to captain Team Scotland in the World Fly Fishing Championships.