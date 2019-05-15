Jim Clark talk to be held at Chirnside Community Centre

Local hero, British Formula One champion and Indy 500 winner, Jim Clark OBE, will be remembered in a special talk taking place at Chirnside on May 20, ahead of the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum opening in Duns in the summer.

Live Borders’ learning and engagement officer, Kenneth McLean, will host a talk for the Chirnside History Society at the Chirnside Community Centre, entitled ‘The Jim Clark Story’, giving an overview of Clark’s career, from his early life through amateur racing and on to becoming World Champion, and his untimely death in 1968.

At the talk, there will be a display of memorabilia from the new museum.

Kenneth said: “The life and legacy of Jim Clark are extraordinary and a joy to share with community groups across the Borders. Anyone is welcome to come along to explore some fascinating memorabilia ahead of the museum opening in summer 2019.”

The museum will provide expanded exhibition space showcasing Jim Clark’s race cars, memorabilia, his trophy collection, film footage and interactive displays.

The £1.6m project is being taken forward by Scottish Borders Council, in partnership with charity Live Borders, the Jim Clark Trust and the Jim Clark Memorial Room Trust.

Funding for the project has come from the council, the National Lottery through the Heritage Lottery Fund, Museums Galleries Scotland, the Jim Clark Trust and individual donations from around the world.

The existing Jim Clark Room closed at the end of May 2018 to prepare for the redevelopment works. The new museum is scheduled to re-open this summer.

The talk will take place at 7.30pm this coming Monday. No advance booking is required.