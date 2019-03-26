Jack Grant picks up silver from Scottish Boxing Championships

Saturday saw Jack Grant, of Chirnside Amatuer Boxing Club, compete in the final of the 56kg 2002 Scottish Championships.

The Championships took place at the Ravenscraig Sports Centre, in Motherwell, and Jack Grant qualified after winning a bout last weekend against Alex White from Kilsyth with a third round stoppage.

Jack’s brother Ben was also involved last weekend but suffered a cut and was defeated in the second round by Robbie McKechnie, of Greenock Boxing Club, who previously represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

In the final on Saturday, Jack was up against Billy Millar of Glenrothes, in the 2002 born 56kg category.

Chirnside club took a minibus to Motherwell for the event, keen to avoid the events of a few weeks ago when their bus broke down, and the taxi that subsequently picked them up also broke down!

There was no such bad fortune this time round, but Jack’s bad fortune came in the ring as he was defeated on a split decision.

Both boxers gave everything in a contest that would have topped the billing at many shows.

Chirnside Boxing Club were immensily proud of Jack, and congratulated the teenager for bringing home the silver medal – a fine achievement indeed.

“All of our coaches today were very proud of Jack’s performance and take defeat as a team. Well done Jack on bringing home silver,” the club wrote on their Facebook page.

Jack, who comes from Eyemouth, thanked the coaches and insisted he will be back for more .

“Thanks for everything all of the coaches have done for me,” he wrote in response to the post.

“I’m sure I’ll be back better and stronger next year, ready for the gold.”

Boxing Scotland congratulated all on what was a successful day of boxing in Motherwell.

“A massive well done to everyone who competed so valiantly in today’s Elite semi-finals and Youth finals,” they wrote.