Hockey's coming Home as Duns player Moira is selected for Masters

Moira Anderson

“The over-60s squad which was selected for the 2020 tournament is delighted to be able to play together in this event,” said Kelso Hockey Club member Moira, who’ll be accompanied by her Fjordhus Reivers colleague Charlotte Barrett, of Galashiels.

The tournament will take place on several pitches from August 14-16, with age groups ranging from over-35s to over-65s.

Scotland will play England over-65s on Saturday, England O60s on Sunday and Wales O60s on Monday morning before travelling home later that day.

Fjordhus Reivers have also been relishing the chance for their more senior players to represent their country, complementing some young players who recently gained new caps.

The moot for Masters hockey is #itsnevertoolate and that is true for Tash McLaren and Laura McLean, who are set to gain their first Scottish masters caps in the O35s squad. They’ll be joined in Nottingham by Denise Fairbairn in that age group.

Jackie Wilson will be representing her country in the O50s, and Carolyn Allison and ex-international and GB player Janet Jack have been selected for the O55s.