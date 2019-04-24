Hockey pair all set for Netherlands journey

Captain of the O60s Scottish Masters Team, Charlotte Barrett, and Moira Anderson, of Duns, are looking forward to travelling to the Netherlands to take part in the Hockey Masters tournament.

This is the fourth International Tournament for men and women held in Tilburg, Netherlands.

This is the first time Scotland’s O60s have taken part in this tournament.

Their opposition will be the Dutch Ladies, England O60s, England O65s, LX Ladies 1 and LX Ladies 2, Alliance Woman A & B teams.

The opening ceremony launches the event on Friday, with the closing ceremony set for Sunday.