Gordon wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn in doubly dynamic form

Samantha Kinghorn (picture by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The wheelchair racing double world champion and 2021 Paralympic silver medallist clocked 16.11 for the 100m and 28.50 for the 200m, both those times being inside the T53 classification world records. Unfortunately, as the event was not World Para Athletics-approved, her new personal best s will not be ratified as world records.

Nonetheless, it was a great moment for the Gordon 26-year-old, coached by Rodger Harkins, after having been working hard at wheelchair athletics now for almost 10 years.

A spokesman told the Scottish and British Athletics websites: “We feel sure she will attack these times over the rest of the season.”

Those track bests came only a few days after Kinghorn won at the Vitality 10k wheelchair race in London, all valuable markers ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kinghorn temporarily shelved her usual sprint disciplines to test herself over six miles and finished in 24 minutes and 45 seconds, although she’s concentrating again on track and shorter distances, with one eye also on the next Paralympics in France in 2024.

She said she’d hopefully make the Commonwealth event and do a 1500m, then step it down for the sprints in Paris for the Paralympics.