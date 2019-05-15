Garry Pearson and Euan Thorburn seeking success in Moffat

KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship (SRC) championship leaders Euan Thorburn, of Duns, and Paul Beaton, are seeking their third consecutive win as the SRC heads to Moffat for the RSAC Scottish Rally on Saturday, May 18.

Thorburn has been the class of the field in 2019 after trading in his Ford Fiesta R5 for the mighty Ford Focus WRC. Scooping up victories on both the Border Counties Rally and the

Garry Pearson

Speyside Stages, the 2014 and 2017 Scottish champion is looking incredibly tough to beat as the SRC heads for some of the most iconic stages in Scotland.

Thorburn is the obvious favourite for victory after winning the opening four rounds of the BTRDA series. This means the Duns driver has scored a win ratio of 100 per cent in 2019 but, curiously, he will begin Saturday’s stages as the number two seed.

Garry Pearson, also of Duns, and Dale Bowen, had a Speyside Stages to forget; rolling their Ford Fiesta R5 on to its side and retiring in order to preserve the car. Pearson is hungry for a maiden Scottish title, so is therefore in need of a strong showing this weekend to get his season back on track.

“Our comeback starts now,” said Pearson.

“Clearly, we could have done with another podium last time out but when you are pushing hard to get results, then inevitably these things can happen. The key thing is we were on the pace and where we need to be. I need to convert that speed into results and get our season pointing in the right direction.”