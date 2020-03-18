Finlay tries his best and wins development award for Duns

Regional winners in the 2020 Scottish Rugby Development Awards, from the East and Caledonia Midlands, were recently presented with their awards at BT Murrayfield.

The Scottish Rugby Development Awards celebrate and recognise the efforts of players, coaches, match officials and volunteers from the domestic game across all five regions of Scotland.

And it was a day to cherish for Duns, with Finlay Hamilton being named Mitsubishi Motors Young Volunteer of the Season for the East.

Finlay has been consistently involved with both the P6-7 age groups and S1-2 for the past two seasons, providing lots of learning opportunities for young players to develop their rugby skills and help with the transition from Mini to Youth rugby.

Alongside this, he has helped at several primary school afterschool clubs from P4-7 and has led many of these sessions.

Also this season, he has gained his Level 1 referee qualification and has been making sure the S1/2 games go ahead by being available to referee these games.

There was further success for the Borders at the awards as Langholm RFC collected the East accolade for Tennent’s Community Club of the Season.

Scottish Rugby’s eastern regional director, David Drummond said: “It’s so important to celebrate the achievements of the hard-working volunteers we have in our game and this was all about recognising and rewarding their dedication to our sport.

“Across both regions, we have so many passionate and committed people who give up so much of their time to help others take part in rugby.

“Sharing the day with them, presenting them with their award and getting to know our winners and their guests was both a privilege and inspiring.

“On behalf of everyone at Scottish Rugby, I’d like to thank them for their contribution to the game and congratulate them on their thoroughly well-deserved award.”