Eyemouth make a big splash in south east Scotland event by capturing almost 30 medals

Eyemouth and District Swimming Club had a very successful day at the Border Championships, held recently in Galashiels.

Overall the team (pictured right) brought home 13 golds, 10 silvers and three bronze medals.

Coach Ian Pemble said afterwards: “What a day. The team won 13 Border Champion trophies, earned lots of medals and smashed pbs (personal bests). So proud of this lot.”

The list of winners included Poppy Shaw – five wins, Stuart Weeks – three wins, one silver and one bronze; Mairi Pemble – two wins, two silvers; Ben Wilson – one win, two silvers and two bronzes; Libby Shaw – one win, one bronze; Thomas Vassie – one win, three silvers and one bronze; Ashley Griffiths – two silvers, one bronze; Chloe McCraw – one bronze, Nathan McCraw – one bronze.

There were also good swims and pbs for Isla Cornish, Amelia Stevenson, Ben Gillie and Sam Vassie.

Thanks were expressed to all the parents, officials and squad members Thomas Weeks, Izzy Shaw, Keira Pemble and Maddi McCraw, who helped the day run smoothly.

Eyemouth and District ASC serves the Eastern Scottish Borders and North Northumberland areas.