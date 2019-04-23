Euan Thorburn doubles up with victory at Speyside Stages

Two-time KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship (SRC) champions Euan Thorburn and Paul Beaton continued their perfect start to the season with victory on the McDonald & Munro Speyside Stages on Saturday on April 20.

Driving their Ford Focus WRC05, the pair backed up their Border Counties win with success on the Morayshire stages, eventually earning a winning margin of 41 seconds over Jock Armstrong and Cameron Fair.

Despite the comfortable margin, Thorburn was made to work hard for his victory with five-time champion David Bogie and Fiesta R5 pilot Garry Pearson taking up the charge early on.

As Elgin basked in unseasonably warm sunshine, Bogie and co-driver John Rowan opened up an early two second lead in the opening spectator stage double header around Cooper Park.

However when the action headed into the forests, Thorburn had stolen that time back, drawing level with the Skoda Fabia R5 driver at the end of stage three.

Bogie then responded and eked ahead in stage four to maintain a gap of around 10 seconds heading into the afternoon, only for his steering rack to break in stage eight.

Bogie, who was chasing a 10th Speyside win, was forced to retire on the spot, leaving Thorburn clear to take his fifth win from as many starts in his new car.

Speaking about his 100% win record so far in 2019, Thorburn said: “When we started the year we didn’t expect to win a rally so quickly, so to have five in a row is quite unprecedented, but obviously we’ll take it!

“The car was amazing, it’s just a privilege to drive. And the stages were amazing like they always are up here.”