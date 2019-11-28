Euan is the driving force at sporting ceremony

Rally ace Euan Thorburn ‘drove home’ with the coveted Sports Personality of the Year award on Friday night, as ClubSport Berwickshire presented its annual sporting accolades.

Euan, from Duns, was among an assortment of talented sporting men and women at the event in Duns Rugby Club.

Celebrated alongside charity Live Borders, Berwickshire was the fourth and final regional awards ceremony of the season – preceded by ClubSports Ettrick/Lauderdale, Roxburgh and Tweeddale – in which individuals and clubs are acknowledged for their efforts in sport and in keeping the region more physically active.

Euan’s accomplishments behind the wheel in 2019 made him a worthy candidate for the principal honour.

He cemented his position as Scotland’s leading international driver by becoming the 2019 Scottish Rally Champion and also the 2019 Championship in the English equivalent, the BTRDA Rally Championship.

In their very rapid Ford Focus WRC, Euan and his co-driver, Paul Beaton, from Inverness left the opposition behind in this year’s Scottish Championship.

They won four of the first five counting events, including the Border Counties Rally, Speyside Stages, Argyll Rally and Grampian Forest Stages, and this was enough to secure the title with a round to spare.

A range of Special Achievement Awards was handed out, plus accolades for Junior Coach of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, SALSC Service to Sport, Disability Award and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.