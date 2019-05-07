Earlston host "hugely successful" Kings of the Sevens

Earlston sevens convener Richard Aitchison said the club’s hosting of the Kings of the Sevens series on Sunday was “hugely successful”.

Aitchison added that the weather, and the crowds, added to a day which provided some great, competitive rugby.

After the weekend’s rugby, Watsonians, who won the final 26-24 against Melrose, could be just one afternoon away from sewing up the Ned Haig Kings of the Sevens series.

The capital outfit could still be caught, with two rounds to go, but will be aiming to clinch the 2019 title at Selkirk this Saturday.

Convener Richard Aitchison said: “Once again the committee and volunteers at Earlston RFC organised a hugely successful sevens tournament. The giant hospitality marquee was packed to the rafters and a large crowd supported the event.

“Guest side Hearts and Balls were popular and helped to promote their charity. This was supported by Earlston RFC who donated a sizeable sum to help with their work. The club also supported a small local charity called “Joes Toes” which is close to the hearts of the local community.

“The weather proved to be perfect and the crowd were treated to some excellent, competitive ties.”

Results: Final – Melrose 24, Watsonians 26. Semis – Melrose 17, Boroughmuir 12; Watsonians 24, Edinburgh Accies 19. Quarters – Melrose 24, Kelso 12; Jed-Forest 5, Boroughmuir 19; Watsonians 21, Hawick 15; Edinburgh Accies 19, Gala 14.

R1 – Melrose 42, Selkirk 0; Kelso 26, Hearts & Balls 19; Jed-Forest 24, Powerbombs 17; Boroughmuir 26, Berwick 17; Watsonians 31, Peebles 5; Hawick 42, Gala YM 0; Edinburgh Accies 45, Duns 0; Earlston 5, Gala 34.