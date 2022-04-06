Duns to host stage finish for cycling's Tour of Britain

Tour of Britain cyclists heading through the Borders en route for Edinburgh last time round in September 20021 (Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The Borders is hosting a full stage of the race for the second time in its last three outings, starting in Hawick and winding up, 111 miles later, in Duns.

That’s stage two of 2022’s race, starting in Aberdeen and ending on the Isle of Wight, and it will take place on Monday, September 5.

Details of the route riders will follow through the region will be confirmed in the summer but a provisional map issued by the event’s organiser, Surrey-based sport marketing firm SweetSpot, suggests it will take in Kelso, Coldstream, Eyemouth, Coldingham and the Lammermuir Hills en route for its conclusion near the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns.

That will be the ninth time the tour has taken in the Borders, following previous visits in 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009, including a stage start in Hawick last year and a stage start and finish in Kelso two years previously.

The last four of those visits have included Berwickshire on their itinerary, with the Lammermuirs featuring each time.

Race director Mick Bennett said: “As promised when we unveiled the Tour of Britain’s host regions in February, this year’s race features a number of surprises, none more so than hill-top finishes to start and end the eight days of world-class competition.

“Creating a route that encourages aggressive racing and brave tactics from day one will enhance the reputation of the race, leave the one million-plus spectators watching on in person for free with long-lasting memories, showcase the stunning beauty of our host venues and repeatedly entertain a worldwide audience.”

Spectators can watch action from roadsides for free and ITV4 will broadcast live coverage of all stages, as well as a nightly highlights show.

The race will also be shown in more 150 countries worldwide.

Last year’s race was won by Belgian rider Wout Van Aert, with reigning world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe finishing third overall.