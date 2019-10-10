Duns swimmers prove to be the aces of Hearts

A small but focused team from Duns Amateur Swimming Club (ASC) headed over to the east coast last weekend for the Hearts Premier Swim Meet 2019.

The two-day event saw the team give solid performances, with some great personal best times achieved.

Scott Simpson, swimming in the 13-14-year-old boys’ events, achieved an impressive seven personal bests in his 10 races, along with a bronze medal for his 100m IM and silver in the 200m backstroke.

After a difficult year of injury and illness, this was a fantastic result.

In the age 13-14 girls’ category, Tilly Lakie did not disappoint.

Achieving four personal bests over six events and an entry time for the 200m IM at East District, she should be proud of her swims.

Along with Scott in the boys’ 13-14 age group, Euan Warner was also recovering from a period of injury, and so to achieve personal bests in all three of his races was fantastic.

Tilly Webster swam in two events in the girls’ age 13 category and achieved personal bests in both.

Finally, Poppy White, Kayla Marshall and Liam Warner all swam well against some tough competition.

Overall, it was a fast and fun two days of swimming by the team.

Duns ASC has expressed its thanks to coaches Neil Tait and Susanne Simpson for looking after the team, and to Hearts ASC.