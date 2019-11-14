Duns’ Jim Clark museum nominated for an award

The new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns has collected its first award nomination, just four months after opening to the public.

The attraction is among the front runners for the Royal Automobile Historic Awards.

Among a wide range of categories, it is among the finalists in the ‘Collection’ section – supported by Total – along with the British Commercial Vehicle Museum and the Bugatti Trust.

This award will be presented to a British-based collection or museum which has made a significant contribution to the historic motoring movement in the UK or internationally.

There are added plaudits for the museum, as the three-strong Restoration category (supported by Bicester Heritage) includes a 1967 Jim Clark Lotus type 38 Indy car, worked on by Nick Fennell and Classic Team Lotus.

The winner will be a UK restoration, finished during the year ending September 30, that results not only from impressive technical expertise but also a significant amount of research and sensitivity to the vehicle and its history.

The winners will be announced at a gala evening in the Royal Automobile Club’s Pall Mall clubhouse on November 21, hosted by TV Formula 1 and sports presenter Lee McKenzie.

Shona Sinclair, curator for the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, said: “To have our first award nomination after just a few months of opening is incredible. This demonstrates the hard work and creativity delivered by all the project partners – charity Live Borders, Scottish Borders Council and The Jim Clark Trust.

“A huge thanks to all who have supported us to-date. There’s still time to visit the museum, if you haven’t already, as we’re open until the end of November, before re-opening for the new season in March 2020.”

Doug Niven, of the Jim Clark Trust, said: “The museum has been many years in the making and to receive an award nomination at this stage is fantastic – and Jim would have been amazed.

“I’m very much looking forward to attending the awards, not only to learn from other brilliant museums, attractions and people from the motor racing world, but to represent the partnership and all we have achieved in collaboration. We wish everyone the best of luck.”