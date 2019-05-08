Duns golf club set to celebrate 125 years in style

Duns Golf Club is 125 years old this year, and is doing plenty to mark the occasion.

Duns Golf Club was formed 125 years ago, on November 9, 1894, at a meeting in the local Working Men’s Club in the Market Square of Duns.

The clubhouse at Duns

The first President of the club was R M Hay of Duns Castle and an association with the Hay family continues to this day with the present owner, Alick D Hay being the current President of the club.

Starting off as a nine-hole course situated at Castleknowe, to the east of Duns, the course moved after WW1 to its present location at Woolforland Park to the west of Duns in 1921.

Initially, the course included what is now a field at the top of the present course. However, the members soon realised that target practice from the adjoining rifle range made putting on the third green rather hazardous. Consequently, the top holes were closed, and additional land leased on the site of the present first and 18th holes. In 1971 the club took the opportunity to purchase the land from Duns Castle Estate.

In 1994 further land was acquired which allowed the course to be extended to 18 holes and the course as it is presently laid out was opened for play in 1997.

The eighth hole

The clubhouse was soon after redeveloped and modern facilities added in 2006.

To celebrate 125 years of golf, various undertakings are planned throughout the year. Having started on May 5, with the inaugural and fun Par 3 Championship, the club is holding the Disc Golf Spring Series Finale on Sunday, June 9.

Other events are planned throughout the year with the club’s Putts and Pints Charity event taking place on Saturday June 29. This will be followed up on Sunday, July 14, with a Community Family Day at the clubhouse with fun and games for all. On Saturday 20 July the ever-popular Pearson’s of Duns Texas Scramble takes place with “goodies” for all players.

The year will conclude with a Members and Guests 125th Year Anniversary Dinner and Trophy presentation in the clubhouse.

The club has also acquired for sale, to all, limited edition merchandising items including Logo’d Golf Balls, Golf Towels and Celebratory Bottles of Gin, specially distilled, bottled and with an anniversary label and scroll, from Simon and Debbie Rutherford of the Micro Pub in Kelso.

With the course maintenance under way and the course ready for the season’s competitions, this special year is shaping up well at the Beauty of The Borders.