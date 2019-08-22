Duns duo team up to finish second in Rotary competition

A very successful Rotary Young Golfer Competition was held recently up at Kingsfield Golf Club in Linlithgow.

A total of 20 young golfers took part, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Braids, Duns, Linlithgow, Grange, Kirkcudbright, South Queensferry, Dumfries, Peebles, Larbert, Langholm and Galashiels.

Two players from Duns who participated in the contest were Callum Kenneally and Findlay Rhind.

Runner-up (scratch) was Callum, with a gross score of 72-65 net.

Findlay had an 83 net 73, which meant their combined score of 138 placed them second team overall.

Congratulations were extended to both players, while thanks were also expressed to members of the junior section of Duns Golf Club, who devote their time to organising and coaching the section.