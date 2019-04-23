Duns ASC take home massive 15 medals on Easter Sunday

It was all about trophies not chocolate for the Duns Amateur Swimming Club at the Border Championships 2019 last Sunday – with a team of ten swimmers bringing home seven trophies, 15 medals and many personal bests.

On a successful day for the club overall, Rachael Dawson swept the board with first places and senior championship trophies in her 100 metre backstroke, 100 metre freestyle, 200 metre individual medley and a silver medal for the 100 metre butterfly. A fantastic set of results.

Continuing with the girls, Kayla Marshall took silver in the 100 metre breaststroke and another in her 400 metre individual medley.

Poppy White was also on form, taking bronze in the 100 metre backstroke, butterfly and the freestyle. A big well done was wished to all the girls after a terrific Sunday of medal-winning action.

Over to the boys and the most senior member of the squad, Kacper Dluzak, had a great day taking home senior championship trophies for the 100 metre freestyle and breaststroke.

Kacper was closely followed by Lewis Tharme, whose efforts made him senior champion for the 100 metre backstroke and also earned him a silver medal for the 100 metre freestyle.

Tyler Milton also had another brilliant competition –being awarded intermediate champion for the 200 individual medley and a hat-trick of silvers in the 100 metre backstroke, freestyle and butterfly.

Also swimming were Kirsten Bennett, Tilly Lakie, Tilly Webster and Scott Simpson, who all had great swims and showed continued improvement.

The club would like to thank Gordon Webster and Susanne Simpson for managing the teamand Kelso ASC and Galashiels Pool for hosting a well run and very enjoyable event.

The ten club members that made the trip to the event are pictured above with their medals and trophies.

Duns ASC now has a total of around 40 members and continues to grow.

Last year, Kacper Dluzak competed against Gold Coast-bound swimmers Adam Peaty and Ross Murdoch.

The club are currently recruiting new members. More info is available on the Duns Amateur Swimming Club Facebook page.