Delight at award success for Jim Clark museum

The Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns has won its first ever award.

The accolade came at last week’s Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards in London, hosted by TV Formula 1 and sports presenter Lee McKenzie.

The awards celebrate the diversity and people involved in the British historic motoring and motorsport scene, continuing the club’s rich pedigree in celebrating motoring accomplishments, which dates back over 120 years.

The Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, which opened in July this year, was the winner of the Collection category (supported by Total).

The judges said: “The museum conveys a sense of place like few others, linking the stories of Jim Clark and the nearby towns, and encouraging visitors to explore those links through a trail that takes in his farm and grave, among others.

“It has done an extraordinary job in attracting over 1000 visitors a month to Duns, which is not on the normal tourist trail and requires a committed journey to reach.”

Shona Sinclair, museum curator, said: “What a start to our first season – 12,100 visitors, our first award nomination and our first award win.

“At Live Borders, we all feel very proud to be part of the team that has delivered and operates this brilliant museum. A huge thanks to all those who’ve supported us to date, including our project partners Scottish Borders Council and The Jim Clark Trust, and the Royal Automobile Club Historic Award judges who understood what we wanted to achieve in this museum.”

Doug Niven, of the Jim Clark Trust, said: “It was an honour to stand on the stage with the team from the Jim Clark Trust, Live Borders and Scottish Borders Council to collect our first award for the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum.

“It was brilliant to be in a room with so many inspiring people and organisations from the world of motoring and to collect an award which recognises not only everyone’s hard work but the memory of Jim. We look forward to more positive steps forward and partnership working in the years ahead.”

Councillor Euan Jardine, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for culture and sport, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for all involved and is testament to the hard work so many people have put in over many years.

“The number of visitors attracted since the opening has been exceptional and the feedback has been extremely positive too.”