DC Gymnasts set for year's busiest spell

Pictured is the four gymnasts set to represent DC Gymnastics, based in Berwick-upon-Tweed, at significant British Gymnastics Tumbling Championships from April to June.

From left to right they are: David Routledge, Lizzie Foxton, Livvy Agnew and Maddie Rosher.

The competitions schedule for DC Gymnastics over the period from April to June is demanding, with the major focus being on Tumbling.

Major competition places have already been secured at Telford International Centre for the ‘Spring Series’, then the ‘English Silver Championships’ again in Telford, followed by Sheffield for the second ‘Spring Series’, then Birmingham Arena for the NDP Team Tumbling & Individual Semis.

Livvy’s at ‘Spring Series’, Telford, the most demanding Tumbling level for her age, on the weekend of April 27, 2019.

David and Lizzie are in the ‘English Silver Championships’, Telford on the weekend of May 10, 2019.

Livvy is in the second ‘Spring Series’ in Sheffield on the weekend of May 31, 2019.

Lizzie and Maddie are at the Birmingham Arena for NDP Team Tumbling & Individual Semi’s. The weekend of June 7, 2019.

*NDP stands for British Gymnastics National Development Plan, while FIG is the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (The International Gymnastics Federation, the governing body for Gymnastics worldwide.) The spring series is at FIG level.