DC Gymnastics pair Lizzie and David successful at English Championships

On the weekend of the May 11, 2019, two DC Gymnastics tumblers secured new levels of tumbling success for the Berwick-based Gymnastics Centre.

On Saturday, David Routledge achieved ninth place in his group, performing tumbling skills never previously competed by a male tumbler from the Berwick area, and in this his second visit to the English Championships he moved positively up the table.

Lizzie Foxton, gold medal winner

David competed at NDP (British Gymnastics’ National Development Plan) Level 3, 13/14-year-olds. In his skills set across three runs were multiple flicks, whips and endings of pike, tuck and straight back somersaults.

Head coach Debbie Couch said: “This was David’s second time at the English championships. He held his own in a competitive environment, with considerable sporting maturity, confidence and skill levels.”

On Sunday, Lizzie Foxton secured gold at the English Championships.

A first-ever English Championships Gold for DC Gymnastics, or the Northumberland/Scottish Borders areas from which DC Gymnastics draws its Gymnasts. A significant and impressive achievement at an English Championships, with Tumbling skills acclaimed by coaches, competitors, judges and audience alike.

David and Lizzie

Lizzie competed at NDP Level 5 under 13 years old.

Head coach Debbie Couch said of Lizzie: “Our aim at the English was to improve on her scores from the qualifiers and to set a benchmark score for the NDP team and semi-finals coming up next.

“She certainly did this across all her three tumble runs, and secured a gold in the process!”

Marni Foxton, Lizzie’s mum said: “I’m super proud of Lizzie, she amazes me.

Lizzie on the top step of the podium

“I love that she is part of this great sport. She approached her competition with a calm and level head and gave it her best shot. Coming first was the icing on the cake and I’m so pleased for her and her coach.”

In typical understated fashion, Lizzie said, shortly after stepping off the top step of the podium with a gold medal around her neck from the English Championships: “It’s just fun. I love it!”

Both David and Lizzie train 12 hours a week at DC Gymnastics, with a typical four hour training session comprising of strength, conditioning, flexibility, trampoline, fast track and track work, all aiming to then complete multiple whips and flick combinations with exciting and stylish somersaulting and twisting work.

Centre Manager Neil Couch said: “To visualise what these tumble runs are like for Lizzie and David, think about a great goal celebration that you have seen in football.

“Then visualise it with multiple twists during flicks, plus somersaults in various styles, for 42 non-stop metres of power completed at breathtaking speed.”