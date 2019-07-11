Dario Franchitti’s Lotus Cortina arrives at new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum

Dario Franchitti’s ex-Jim Clark Lotus Cortina has arrived at the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in the Scottish Borders ahead of the visitor attraction opening to the public today, (July 11).

The 1964 British Saloon Car Championship-winning car will be joined in the new museum by Clark’s Lotus 25/R6 – a car which took him to numerous Grand Prix victories as well as the Goodwood Motor Circuit lap record.

The Jim Clark Trust has been instrumental in securing the vehicles for the new museum.

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Franchitti personally delivered the Lotus Cortina to the museum in Duns, Berwickshire this week.

He said: “I think the new museum is fabulous. From the moment you walk in the door, it’s brilliant. It’s a fitting tribute to Jim. The car I have brought down is Jim’s car, I’ve just been looking after it. I’m very proud it is featuring in the museum, where other people will get to see it and enjoy it.”

Following an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Lotus 25/R6 will arrive in the Scottish Borders ahead of the museum opening to the public. It is being loaned by Tinguely Museum in Basle, Switzerland.

Jim Clark raced the Lotus 25/R6 in 10 Grand Prix races between 1963 and 1965, including victories in the British, Dutch and Belgian Grand Prix in 1964 and in France the following year. He also raced it to victory at Goodwood twice.

Andrew Tulloch, curator from charity Live Borders said: “It is hard to put into words how appreciative we are of Dario and Tinguely Museum loaning these legendary vehicles to the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, putting them right at the heart of this new attraction.