Cool customers taking it n-ice and easy in contests

It’s been a busy few days at the Border Ice Rink in Kelso – and across Scotland – for Border curling.

Saturday saw the final of the Gala Cup, between Graeme Baxter’s Coldstream rink and Jim Cullen’s Earlston rink.

It was a fantastic, tactical, close game, with some excellent shotmaking.

With the scores tied going down the last, Coldstream managed to pile on the pressure and Jim’s final stone just hung out, giving Coldstream the victory and another cup in a very successful start to the season.

BIR president Keith Prentice retained his National Super League crown at Forfar in one of the most prized events in the curling calendar.

Keith, brother Dave, Stuart Craig and Bruce Porteous ended up beating the fellow Border rink – skipped by Paul Jess – in the final group game, only to meet them in the semi-final again and then beat Stranraer the final in an extra end.

The Borders Virtual Club was victorious in the last ever Braehead Invitational Virtual Club Bonspiel in a very close final, which saw the skips drawing to the button to decide the winner.

The Virtual Club is a national initiative to help develop skills for new curlers.

They meet on Saturday mornings at the Border Ice rink.

More information is available from ice rink staff if anyone is interested in taking up the sport.

The Swan Trophies, kindly sponsored by Charles Stanley, were hotly contested last Friday evening at the BIR 200 Club big prize draw and social.

In front of a large crowd, Harry Dodds made a triumphant return to curling, skipping the winning men’s rink, with Wendy Henderson skipping the ladies.